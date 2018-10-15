Strong winds cause damage in Madera County, preparing for more

While trees and debris are still scattered alongside the street, dozens of roads near bass lake reopened on Monday.This comes after strong winds knocked down dozens of dead trees, blocking several streets in the area.Bob Ritchie who lives in North Fork said it sounded like gunfire, then there was lighting and thunder.Madera County road crews say winds reached up to 60 miles per hour, and they started receiving calls late Sunday night for down trees.Some even blocked people from leaving their homes."People this morning we're waking up and finding out they were trapped in there in their roads or subdivisions," said Road Department Supervisor Jeromie Fairchild.Crews say they responded to at least 30 calls for down trees.Ritchie says he and a couple of other neighbors took matters into their own hands and helped clear road near his home."We cleared the street off, it wasn't, you could pass through hit, but you have to weave to get around it. It was pushed to the side," said Ritchie.The Madera County Sheriff's Office even got a call for a tree falling into a home near Timberview Drive, however, there weren't any injuries.Kayla Serrato with the sheriff's office says the area has thousands of dead trees, mainly due to the bark beetle infestations.She asks drivers to be vigilant, and if there's a tree blocking the roadway, turn around."We are expecting more wind activity this evening, due to tree mortality, downed trees still pose a significant risk," said Madera County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Kayla Serratto.If you do see a tree blocking the road, Serrato asks folks to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.Crews also say if there are leaning trees, meaning, some trees that may have fallen but are leaning onto another tree, those can easily fall with some of that windy weather.