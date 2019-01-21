WEATHER

Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

The super blood wolf moon put on a show Sunday night around the world.

The compound name comes from the fact that a lunar eclipse happened during January's full moon, and it happened when the moon was closer than usual.

The celestial phenomenon sent sky-watchers flocking outside to get a glimpse of the last lunar eclipse of the decade. See some of the most fantastic photos and videos above and below.

PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon around the world

Plane passing in front of super blood wolf moon, from Royal Museums Greenwich

Super blood wolf moon timelapse from Birmingham, Alabama

RELATED: What to know about the super blood wolf moon
EMBED More News Videos

Super blood wolf moon - It sounds ominous. What is it? It's a total lunar eclipse!

SEE ALSO: Don't miss these astronomical events in 2019
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernaturespacesciencemooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
WEATHER
Winter wellness for your pets
Pancake Ice formations along Lake Michigan
The coldest town on Earth
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by car on HWY 99 in Central Fresno
Police: 4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
Growing controversy after video surfaces of students in blackface
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
Person fires several gunshots into Central Fresno apartment complex striking man watching TV
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
Show More
Downtown Visalia kicks off week long fundraiser to benefit businesses destroyed by fire
Furloughed workers concerned for finances with no end in sight for shutdown
Clovis woman arrested in connection to suspicious death of elderly man
Jurassic period comes to life in prehistoric exhibit at Fresno Fairgrounds
Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
More News