The coldest town on Earth

You're going to need more than a heavy winter coat if you want to stay warm in the Russian town of Oymyakon.Located in a remote corner of Siberia, the town of about 500 will endure high temperatures that struggle to surpass minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather. It's perfectly common in the winter months for lows to range from minus 50 to minus 40 degrees.The only other location in the world that has similar cold weather norms to Oymyakon is interior Antarctica.To cope with the harsh weather, residents of Oymyakon use outhouses as indoor plumbing tends to freeze. Cars are heated in garages or can be left running all the time, according to AccuWeather. And because the ground is too frozen for crops to grow, residents rely on a largely meat-based diet.