According to PG&E, crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Valley and foothills.
PG&E officials say around the Fresno area alone about 6,000 customers have lost power likely due to high winds.
In Northwest Fresno, more than 1,900 are without power and crews are investigating the cause of that outage.
There are also outages throughout the Valley communities like Clovis, Lemoore Firebaugh, Sanger, Selma, Kerman, and Merced.
For many of the outages, crews are working to figure out the cause but don't know when power will be restored.
For the latest on the outages click here.
Thousands of customers without power in the Valley and foothills
