Thousands without power in several Central Valley mountain communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Hundreds of customers are without power in several mountain communities in the Central Valley.
According to PG&E, 18,071 customers in its Yosemite Division are being affected by 99 different power outages. At least 2,3000 customers are without power in the Mariposa Area.
The company says crews are currently working to assess the cause and have not determined when power will be restored.
Some mountain communities have been without power since Monday afternoon, according to the website.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
For the latest on the outages click here.