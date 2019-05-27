weather

Thunderstorms and temperatures well below average | Weather coverage here

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A weather system is pushing through California and bringing along with it rain in the Valley and snow in the mountains.

So far there have been a few thunderstorms, mainly on the west side of the Central Valley. These storms are pushing eastward.

The Valley could pick up another .25 to .50 of an inch of rain, with higher amounts in the Foothills. So far for May, Fresno has seen 2.17 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for areas about 6,000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3-7 inches above 6,000 feet is expected.



The NWS Hanford also issued a Flood Advisory Sunday afternoon. The northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Selma flooded, leaving many stuck in traffic.

Northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Selma flooded during Sunday afternoon's storm. (Video: Destiny Luna-Jaso)



A funnel cloud was also spotted near Pixely Sunday afternoon. The NWS Hanford issued a Tornado Warning for Tulare County.

A funnel cloud was spotted near Pixley earlier Sunday afternoon. Photo: Meghan Sanders



Temperatures on Sunday are forecasted to be well below normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. Typically at the end of May, the Valley sees temperatures in the upper 80s.

The wet weather will continue into the evening and to start Memorial Day areas will see mostly cloudy skies. There is still a slight chance of rain.

Video taken Sunday morning of rain in the North Valley. More thunderstorms expected this afternoon.

