Temperatures are spiking, and so are the chances of suffering from a heat-related illness. With a string of triple digits in our forecast, firefighters are expecting an increase in call volume.Firefighters said you need to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion like confusion, dizziness, sweating, which can turn into heat cramps.Fresno Fire Public Information Officer Robert Castillo said, "When we have a heat wave like this when we're coming off somewhat of a cooling period people go out there and continue the same habits, their daily routines that they do when the weather is cooler, and they just need to slow down anticipate it's going to be extremely hot the next few days."Even more dangerous-- heat stroke, when you stop sweating and become hot and dry. Firefighters want people to be mindful of their time outdoors, stay covered, and take breaks."I can't stress enough the hydration. If you have things to do get them done earlier in the day, not when it's at its peak. Also, increase the work periods, if you are going to be out there you need to change the ratio between your break and your work periods and on your breaks you need to be seeking both hydration with water as well as shade," said Castillo.And if you need help finding ways to stay cool over the next week, the City of Fresno says cooling centers will open as soon as the National Weather Service notifies them the temperature has reached 105 degrees.Director of Communications Mark Standriff said, "They'll usually open up later in the afternoon, between noon until later on in the evening, give folks a chance to escape the heat, especially our elderly and kids activities."When we reach that temperature FAX Buses transport people to any cooling center within the city for no cost. Plus city pools will open to the public for free between the hours of 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.