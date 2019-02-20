Tow truck drivers brave dangerous road conditions to help drivers trapped in snow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5144751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How-To: Install snow chains on your vehicles

From Coarsegold to Oakhurst to Fish Camp, snow was falling in various parts of the foothills Wednesday night,Hitting an elevation level as low as 2000 feet."Today was pretty hectic," tow truck driver Patrick Ratzlaff says the icy roads left dangerous conditions for drivers.He shared pictures of some of the people he had to rescue after they either skidded into a tree, off the roadway or got trapped in thick mud."I've been doing this for 17 years and you see a lot of things it's stressful," Ratzlaff said.Ratzlaff even answered the call to respond to the fatal crash of one of his own employees on Monday, after the driver hit a patch of black ice near Coarsegold.But he continues what is often life-saving work while mourning his own loss."It's tragic absolutely tragic," he said.With snow levels in the mountains dropping to potentially 1,000 feet Thursday morning,The Madera County Sheriff's Office is warning people that there is ice in areas that do not often face those conditions.And for areas that are difficult to reach, Sgt Joseph Wilder says they have a specially outfitted jeep to help them get to treacherous locations."Access elderly special needs individuals where we can load them into it rather than hike in the mountains," he said.Meantime, as you prepare for tomorrow, Wilder has three simple tips for you, "Watch your speeds, carry chains, and take your time."