Tree crashes onto family's home, 2 days after they move to Fresno

Several trees and power lines were knocked down on Thursday.Steven Clawson and his wife recently moved to Fresno after his mother passed away.They had been living here for about two days when the tree came crashing down."Welcome to Fresno I guess. It's a lot to deal with," Clawson said.The wind was howling and the rain was pounding."My wife was in the house. She heard a big crash and thought it was maybe thunder or the storm moving in and out," he said.It wasn't until a neighbor came over to tell them that they found out part of a tree was on their house."It's like - 'Oh my god, what do we got here?' It's just a terrible mess," Clawson explained.Clawson is in shock and now not only dealing with his mother's death but is trying to figure out what's next.He is not sure how much damage was done.He did make sure to call his insurance company, although that could take some time."They want to take two weeks to come out and investigate. In the meantime I'm worried about more rain coming and possibly seepage into the roof up here," he said.While this tree didn't cause any power outages PG&E was very busy with outages and downed trees on Thursday.With more rain and snow expected, they will be on high alert."Basically a tree that is already weakened by drought - snow load on it can bring it down. We've been seeing that now for about ten days where crews will go out to do remains and as they are parking, trees are falling on them," Denny Boyles with PG&E said.In the last ten days and moving forward, they will be sending vegetation crews with their line workers to make sure it's even safe.However, with the low snow, crews are sometimes just having a hard time getting to their lines."We have snowcats and in some cases, crews have snowshoed in," he said.Boyles added PG&E expects to be impacted by the storm this weekend but is prepared for anything.