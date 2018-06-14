HEAT WAVE

Triple digit heat impacting business and way of life for many in the Central Valley

The Fresno County Health Department says it's important to dress comfortably during high heat and to stay inside during the hottest part of the day. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The months of June through August are the busiest time of year for the construction industry.

It is also the time of year some cities relax rules on when work can begin, allowing for the work day to start at 6 a.m.

"By two o'clock which is the hottest part of the day they are already gone. And so they don't have to worry about that excessive heat while they are working so they want to get as much done in a cool morning," said Mike Prandini, Building Industry Association President & CEO.

Subcontractors provide frequent breaks, cooling areas and water at work sites.

Employees at Rodeo Car Wash in Old Town Clovis rely on the same set of rules to beat the Heat

"Drink a lot of water, try to use a wet towel or sunblock. Sometimes we'll walk into the wash area to get a little mist on you to feel better," said Roger Reynoso, Rodeo Car Wash.

People who work in the heat are not the only ones vulnerable, so are children and the elderly.

The Fresno County Health Department says it's important for them to dress comfortable and to stay inside during the hottest part of the day.

David Luchini/Fresno County Health Department

"Really it is very important especially with the elderly if they are your relative or neighbor that you check up on them. Especially when we are on a heat wave when we have those hundred degree temperatures for seven or eight day's straight," said David Luchini, Fresno County Health Department.

And don't forget about man's best friend. The Valley Animal Center in East Central Fresno provides a pool and shaded area for its members.

But there are many things dog owners can provide at home.

"Plenty of water. If the water bowl that they drink out of is not enough. Maybe go out and buy a bigger one or a kiddie pool and fill it with water so they can cool themselves down," said Devon Pendergast, Valley Animal Center.

Pendergast suggest dog owners walk their dog early in the morning or late in the evening because the temperature on the pavement is usually 60 degrees higher than the air temperature.
