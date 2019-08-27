Weather

Tropical Storm Dorian tracking through Caribbean, expected to hit Florida

Tropical Storm Dorian formed Sunday afternoon in the Atlantic, and it continues to strengthen.

As of Tuesday morning the storm was working its way across Barbados and Guadeloupe, headed toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Dorian has maximum sustain winds at 50 miles per hour, with gusts up to 65. The latest models have the storm staying just shy of the 74 mile per hour sustained winds required to be classified as a hurricane.



Still, the storm could cause significant problems. It's forecasted to have significant impact on Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, which hit two years ago.

Dorian is also expected to turn back toward Florida and make landfall somewhere along the state's Atlantic coast early Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Censured FUSD trustee must keep distance from student, restrictive order says
Merced elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation
Man accused of sexual assault of nanny collapses while on the stand
Former Clovis PD employee arrested for sex crimes against minor
Family members identify 28-year-old Tulare murder victim
2 arrested for child endangerment in Hanford
Alorica to merge northwest Fresno, Clovis locations, company confirms
Show More
Police say argument led up to deadly stabbing outside Fresno gas station
Family and friends of 20-year-old stabbing victim speak out
California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
New study says in-store e-cigarette ads double likelihood of teen vaping
Roadway closed near Calwa Elementary due to gas leak
More TOP STORIES News