accuweather

Pink moon: April 7 supermoon to be largest, brightest of the year

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime.

On Tuesday, April 7, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 10:35 p.m. ET.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth. It will also be the largest and brightest supermoon of the year.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
How leap years work and why we have them
Valentine's Day: A flower's long journey to your special someone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno announces program to help small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Gov. Newsom: 4,613 additional beds secured for COVID-19 patients so far
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
ABC to air 'One World: Together at Home' to raise funds, address COVID-19
Show More
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
Valley man diagnosed with coronavirus talks about his experience
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
California to send 500 state-owned ventilators to national stockpile, Newsom says
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
More TOP STORIES News