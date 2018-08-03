FERGUSON

Two Post Offices closed temporarily

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two U.S. post offices have been temporarily closed due to the Ferguson Fire.

-El Portal, 5508 Foresta Road, El Portal, CA 95318

-Yosemite National Park, 9017 Village Drive, Yosemite National Park, CA 95389

Beginning Saturday, August 4, 2018, El Portal and Yosemite postal customers can pick up their mail at the Mariposa Post Office, 5109 Jessie St., Mariposa, CA 95338. Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Customers need to bring photo ID in order to make mail and package pickups.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfergusonpost office
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FERGUSON
Reedley cross fit gym hosts fundraiser for firefighter who died while battling Ferguson wildfire
Highway 41 into Yosemite reopens
Firefighters close to full control of Ferguson Fire
Ferguson Fire impacting peak of Yosemite tourist season
Evacuations from Ferguson Fire to be lifted for Foresta tomorrow
More ferguson
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News