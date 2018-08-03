Two Post Offices closed temporarily

Two U.S. post offices have been temporarily closed due to the Ferguson Fire.-El Portal, 5508 Foresta Road, El Portal, CA 95318-Yosemite National Park, 9017 Village Drive, Yosemite National Park, CA 95389Beginning Saturday, August 4, 2018, El Portal and Yosemite postal customers can pick up their mail at the Mariposa Post Office, 5109 Jessie St., Mariposa, CA 95338. Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday.Customers need to bring photo ID in order to make mail and package pickups.