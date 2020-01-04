accuweather

Quadrantid meteor shower 2020: How to kick off the new year with shooting stars

2020 will begin with an extra twinkle in the night sky! Be on the lookout for the Quadrantid meteor shower on the night of Jan. 3-4.

The Quadrantids are only active for about six hours. Catch the shower after midnight and look for a peak around 3 a.m. ET. You could see up to 100 meteors per hour, though those in urban areas may only see about 20 per hour, according to AccuWeather.

The shower's radiant point is next to the handle of the Big Dipper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky Dec. 26
How to recycle your Christmas tree
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Tulare Co. mother found dead in Southern California
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon
1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven after argument
Three suspects in Fresno mass shooting face judge Friday
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Why it's important for adults to still get vaccines
Valley company expands with new product
Show More
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
Man allegedly slams into 7 different vehicles in Merced on New Year's Day
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
Springville bar stabbing suspect turns himself in to deputies
Valley soccer star taking the sports world by storm at young age
More TOP STORIES News