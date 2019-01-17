WEATHER

UPDATE: Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A tornado touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

ABC30 Insider Josh Brockett sent in a photo of what appeared to be a funnel cloud. A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.

The NWS analyzed the picture of the funnel cloud and determined it had touched down briefly and was a tornado.

It is in the weakest category of tornadoes - EF 0 - and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.



It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged. A close look at some video of the tornado shows that debris was swept up and flying within it.


This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornado
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Accuweather Forecast
Dad builds accessible igloo for kids with disabilities
Highway 140 and all roads in Yosemite are now open
More Weather
Top Stories
Millions of passwords leaked in massive data breach
Highway 140 and all roads in Yosemite are now open
19-year-old charged with kidnapping niece of WWE's Kurt Angle
$1,000 fine proposed for smoking with kids in car
RXBar recalls protein bars that may contain peanuts
Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings
2 SoCal couples struggle with LAUSD strike and shutdown
NJ suspect drops from ceiling into stores, drinks liquor in bizarre spree
Show More
VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont
First major storm of year hits the Foothills, Mariposa County
More News