air quality

Valley air quality improving, but one group says pesticides used by farmers cause concerns

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley is enjoying some of the best air quality in years thanks to a wet winter, a mild summer so far and a cut in pollution.

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation monitors pollution from pesticides used by farmers.

The results of their 2018 study released this week show pesticides used in parts of the Central Coast and the Central Valley are below health screening levels for the most part, but there are still some concerns.

"There are also types of pesticides can contribute to the form of ozone and smog. And that causes more of our regional problems so there are issues on multiple levels," said Genevieve Gale, Central Valley Air Coalition.

The Central Valley Air Coalition is a non-profit group working to create stronger air quality policies.

They believe rural areas of the Central Valley are a concern because they are so close to farming areas where pesticides are used frequently by growers.

"When it comes to agricultural toxics there are about 50 active ingredients in pesticides that are considered toxic air contaminants," said Gale.

CVAQ suggests farmers work with local and state leaders on notifications, buffer zones, and alternatives to pesticides that are not as harmful.

The Fresno County Farm Bureau says growers do just that to protect near-by communities and field workers.

"California is the most strict in the nation when it comes to both the pesticide regulation process and as well as the oversight of the application. And so it is everything from state agencies as well as all the way down to local agencies that play a major role in that," said Ryan Jacobsen, Fresno County Farm Bureau.

He pointed out farmers are using different types of pesticides that are safer to Mother Nature and consumers.

"It is absolutely critical for number one for our products to remain the safest to be found in the world, so that is very key as well. And as well that we are not only protect those individuals on our farms but the community as a whole and those who consume our products," said Jacobsen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpollutionagricultureair qualityfarming
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Valley officials remind families of dangers fireworks pose to air quality
Teen determined to promote clean air finds air quality monitors vandalized
Air quality worsens as triple-digit heat returns
American Lung Association gives Valley counties 'F' rating for air quality
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News