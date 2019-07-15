Weather

Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmer from rip currents at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are dealing with the aftermath as Tropical Storm Barry made landfall this weekend.

The video above shows beachgoers forming a human chain to rescue a swimmer from rip currents at Panama City Beach, Fla. on Sunday.

Reports say coastal Alabama and Florida began flying double red flags as the storm approached, warning beachgoers that the water was off limits.

After briefly becoming a Category 1 hurricane, the system weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall near Intracoastal City, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center said.

RELATED: Deputy injured when Tropical Storm Barry wave shatters window of his boat

Reports say there were about 40 water rescues performed in Panama City Beach on Sunday due to the extremely strong currents.

According to reports, one person died after getting stuck in a rip current at Panama City Beach over the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbeachesrescuetropical stormoceansrip currentu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News