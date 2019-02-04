WEATHER

VIDEO: California's Mammoth Mountain buried under 8 feet of snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials at Mammoth Mountain say the ski town received 7-10 inches of snow from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning, bringing the total snowfall to around 8 feet since Sunday.

Bria Kalpen
MAMMOTH, Calif. --
While Chicagoans enjoy Monday's warmer temperatures, workers, visitors, and residents at California's Mammoth Mountain are powering through a blizzard that hit the area over the weekend and carried into Monday. Officials at Mammoth Mountain say the ski town received 7-10 inches of snow from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning, bringing the total snowfall to around 8 feet since Sunday.

Mammoth Mountain's and June Mountain's main lodges are closed because of the recent extreme weather conditions, and travel in and out of the area is not advised.
Watch the video above to see footage of the blizzard and its aftermath.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowski resortsu.s. & worldsnow storm
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Fallen tree takes down power lines, crashes into Fresno home
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Fallen tree takes down power lines, crashes into Fresno home
Reservoirs benefit from recent rainfall
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Teens aren't getting enough sleep and exercise, study finds
12-year-old victim in apparent accidental shooting identified
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames in midair before OC crash
Pregnant mom shot by 4-year-old son after he finds loaded gun
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Show More
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather for annual parade
12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound near Firebaugh
Central Unified schoolkids delayed after bus gets stuck in mud
Water main break causes flooding in northwest Fresno, traffic disrupted
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
More News