HURRICANE MICHAEL

Mexico Beach swamped by storm surge from destructive Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

In Mexico Beach, Fla., one resident said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters. (Tessa Talarico/Instagram)

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. --
As Hurricane Michael roared ashore, one small Florida town was swallowed by storm surge up to the roofs of houses in some areas.

In Mexico Beach, population 1,000, resident Tessa Talarico said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters. She wrote on Instagram that, from her vantage point, all of the nearby houses were submerged at one point.


When winds reached 140 mph, Talarico noted that visibility reduced dramatically and she could "barely see anything."

Its winds shrieking, the Category 4 storm crashed ashore in the early afternoon near Mexico Beach, a tourist town about midway along the Panhandle, a lightly populated, 200-mile stretch of white-sand beach resorts, fishing towns and military bases.

SEE ALSO: Building partially collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
EMBED More News Videos

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael caused a building under construction to partially collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldfloridahurricane michaelhurricanestorm damageflooding
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More Weather
Top Stories
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
Drug counseling service pulls out of valley high schools
Fresno Police see spike in car thefts over the weekend
Batavia toddler treated for rare polio-like illness in Chicago
Northeast Fresno nanny's tearful description of sexual assault, kidnapping while watching toddler
Fresno Police believe bail bonds agent feared for his life before shooting suspect
Denise Brown visits Fresno to advocate for victims of domestic violence
Granville Homes donates books and gift cards to Fresno school after fire and vandals damage classrooms
Show More
CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More News