HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence videos: Flooding, high wind hit New Bern, Topsail Beach and Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

Just after making landfall, Hurricane Florence knocked down trees and powerlines and flooded streets in North Carolina.

As Hurricane Florence bears down, conditions are deteriorating around North Carolina. Take a look around the region to see how the storm is impacting different communities:

New Bern
RELATED: More than 150 ask for rescues in New Bern
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather's Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern, where cars are trapped and buildings are submerged in the substantial flooding.

EMBED More News Videos

Some of the first video of Hurricane Florence after daybreak on Friday morning shows the storm kicking up surf in New Bern.

EMBED More News Videos

Water began to rise in New Bern, North Carolina, as Hurricane Florence approached Thursday afternoon.

Wilmington
EMBED More News Videos

Just after making landfall, Hurricane Florence knocked down trees and powerlines and flooded streets in North Carolina.

EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Florence has claimed another gas station, this time in Wilmington.

EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Florence has claimed another gas station, this time in Wilmington.

EMBED More News Videos

Wilmington continues to see extensive flooding as Hurricane Florence reaches the North Carolina coast.

Topsail Beach
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as Florence's fury topples this canopy off a gas station in Topsail Beach.

EMBED More News Videos

Waves created by Hurricane Florence can be seen pummeling the shore on North Topsail Beach on Sept. 13, 2018.

Myrtle Beach
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather's Jonathan Petramala reports on the deteriorating conditions in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as Hurricane Florence bore down Friday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather's Jonathan Petramala reports from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as wind and rain from Hurricane Florence lash the area.

Avon
EMBED More News Videos

As Hurricane Florence bore down, storm surge swallowed the beach in Avon, North Carolina.

EMBED More News Videos

Storm surge rushed ashore in Avon as Hurricane Florence approached the North Carolina coast Thursday.

Frisco
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows storm surge rushing onto Hatteras Island in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherhurricane florencestorm damagefloodingnorth carolina news
Related
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: Images of the historic Florence floods in NC and beyond
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News