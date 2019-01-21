STORM DAMAGE

Weekend storm leaves Valley with toppled trees, damaged power lines

EMBED </>More Videos

Clean-up crews and residents were busy after Sunday night's storm.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clean-up crews and residents were busy after Sunday night's storm.

At least a dozen trees were felled by high winds and heavy rain.

Falling trees and branches knocked down power lines at Bethel and Nebraska and at Orchard and Belmont.

A palm tree fell on Easterby Elementary School at Tulare and Peach.

The tree fractured an eave. Workers using a crane and chainsaws were called out to remove it.

There were scattered problems across the city of Fresno.

In the mountains and foothills, some trees were toppled. Two nearly hit a house near Bass Lake.

Back in the valley, the wind knocked fronds off of palm trees making a little work for property owners like Sam Sandoval.

I've never seen them blow off like this, a little surprised," Sandoval said.

The rain was heavy, but came off and on, so storm drains handled the flow. There was little street flooding, and fast action by city workers kept problems to a minimum.

Additionally a couple of manhole covers were popped loose.

Any Fresno resident who sees trees down or other weather-related problems can download and use the FresGo mobile app on their cell phone to report the problems to the city.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagewinter stormTulareTulare CountyFresnoSan Joaquin
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM DAMAGE
Local PG&E crews prepare for damage caused by high wind speeds
Storms could impact burn scar areas, city streets, citrus harvest
Agencies prepare for storm approaching Central Valley
Tree falls, kills man on UC Berkeley campus
More storm damage
WEATHER
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Winter wellness for your pets
Pancake Ice formations along Lake Michigan
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by car on HWY 99 in Central Fresno
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Police: 4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
Growing controversy after video surfaces of students in blackface
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
Person fires several gunshots into Central Fresno apartment complex striking man watching TV
Show More
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
Downtown Visalia kicks off week long fundraiser to benefit businesses destroyed by fire
Furloughed workers concerned for finances with no end in sight for shutdown
Clovis woman arrested in connection to suspicious death of elderly man
Jurassic period comes to life in prehistoric exhibit at Fresno Fairgrounds
More News