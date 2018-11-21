HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Wet weather causes hectic day of traveling on Thanksgiving eve

EMBED </>More Videos

From strong winds to heavy rain, Thanksgiving Eve brought nothing but inclement weather for drivers hitting the road for the holiday.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
From strong winds to heavy rain, Thanksgiving Eve brought nothing but inclement weather for drivers hitting the road for the holiday.

Michael Martinez was traveling through the Central Valley to Sacramento.

He says it was clear the constant downpour was creating havoc on the freeway.

"There was a spin-out fender bender in a ditch just down the road big rig laying on the side by off-ramp," said Martinez.

Action News captured video of that big rig hauling frozen bread.

CHP says the driver was exiting at Martin Luther King Jr. along Highway 99 in Merced.

That is when he came upon stopped traffic and was forced to slam on his brakes causing him to jackknife and overturn.

AAA predicts 54 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday.

It is the highest number since 2005.

And while the majority of travelers will be on the roads, nearly 5 million will fly.

Something Oscar Muneton chose to do.

"I've been through it before the whole traveling on Thanksgiving," said Muneton.

He drove from San Luis Obispo to Fresno to fly out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport while the storm was pushing in.

"Along the way, it was pretty clear but all of a sudden it started pouring again when I got here," said Muneton.

With more rain expected to the Valley, CHP wants to make sure your vehicles are prepared for the storm.

"Make sure to check wiper blades, tire pressure, as well as tire tread depth, make sure all of the fluids are topped off and make sure you have a full tank of gas," said Shasta Tollefson with California Highway Patrol.

Rain or shine, Martinez says the goal is just to get to your destination safely.

"I hope everybody has a good turkey day and gets to spend it with family," said Martinez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherholiday travelweatherrainFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
First storm of the season to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
Thanksgiving air-travel rush gets off to a good start
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
More holiday travel
WEATHER
Crews prepare for landslides and flooding near Ferguson burn scar
First storm of the season to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm moves into Central California, track the rain with StormWarn 30
Mother, boyfriend arrested for toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
Bail set at $2.3 million for Porterville College basketball player accused of rape
Fresno Co. deputy coroner talks about difficult Camp fire recovery efforts
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims? Sierra Nevada has a plan to raise millions to help
Reedley overcomes setbacks to put up Christmas tree
Show More
Car thief's tips and Operation Christmas Presence protect shoppers at Fresno malls
Health Watch: Food to smile about!
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
Fire crews battling barn fire in Tulare County
More News