accuweather

What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?

Santa Ana winds are one of the driving forces behind wildfires in Southern California, but diablo winds are a major concern in Northern California.

Diablo winds have the same mechanisms as Santa Ana winds. Offshore winds flow northeasterly over Nothern California's coastal ranges, AccuWeather explains. They usually bring warmer weather and drier air with them.

Unlike Santa Ana winds, though, Diablo winds are more common during the winter and autumn. They're the most dangerous in the autumn when vegetation is at its driest.

The name refers to the winds that blow into the Bay Area from Mount Diablo.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

When fall rolls around in Southern California, bone-dry conditions set the stage for massive wildfires, and the Santa Ana winds are the fuel that fans the flames.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherbrush firewildfiresevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What you need to know about wildfires, Santa Ana winds
Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
Show More
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
More TOP STORIES News