accuweather

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's storm?

EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the term "bombogenesis."

You may have seen this week's storm in the Midwest described using the terms "bombogenesis" and "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

Bomb Cyclone is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."

Bomb cyclones happen almost every winter, but this week's storm has seen some serious windspeeds that have been compared to a hurricane.


These types of storms, which can see snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour, have the potential to bring travel to a standstill.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormstorm
ACCUWEATHER
What is an earthquake? What happens when the ground starts to shake
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
TOP STORIES
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Family of murdered 3-year-old speaks out against death penalty decision
43-year-old suspect in custody after explosive devices scare in NW Fresno
Man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Man charged with sexually assaulting children in day care
Report: Pediatrician charges $2,800 to remove splinter
Show More
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Clovis East high school teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with underage student
'It's deeply moral to me': Gov. Newsom explains death penalty decision
Delays, cancellations in Yosemite after snowstorms cause major damage
Arambula pleads not guilty to child cruelty charge
More TOP STORIES News