hurricane dorian
NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian as it batters Bahamas
KFSN
An NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it
battered the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm
.
The footage captured Sept. 1 showed the inside of the storm as it unleashed hurricane-force winds while slamming into the Abaco Islands.
WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5506872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
