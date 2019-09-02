hurricane dorian

NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian as it batters Bahamas

An NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it battered the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

The footage captured Sept. 1 showed the inside of the storm as it unleashed hurricane-force winds while slamming into the Abaco Islands.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindhurricane doriantropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood
How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane
Drinking water safety tips during a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sister of DUI driver says she wants others to learn from her brother's mistake
Catholic Church takes stand against 2 bills moving through Sacramento
Teen critically injured after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
Shell must pay $63 million in damages to Atwater, jury says
Car-to-car shooting injures one in Fresno, victims detained
Power outage in Parlier leaves more than 1,900 customers without power
Family IDs victim of downtown Fresno DUI crash as Fresno State student
Show More
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Trump says he'll work with Congress to stop mass shootings
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Fresno State falls to USC, 31-23 in the Bulldogs season opener
More TOP STORIES News