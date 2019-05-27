Weather

Rip currents: Safety tips and what to know

If you're one of the millions of people who'll be hitting the beach this summer, make sure you know what to do if you ever find yourself caught in a rip current while swimming.

Here's what you should know about rip currents, according to AccuWeather.

  1. Rip currents aren't just dangerous -- they can be deadly. The phenomenon accounts for about 100 deaths every year at U.S. beaches.


  2. Rip currents don't drag you underwater. Instead, they pull you away from shore.


  3. If you get caught in one, do not try to swim back to shore or panic. These two actions will only cause you to get tired more quickly, which increases the danger.


  4. Instead, swim parallel to the shore. If you are too tried to swim parallel, you can try calmly floating until the current dies down, or you can wave and yell to try to get the attention of a lifeguard.


RELATED: What is a flash rip? And more facts about rip currents
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbeachesaccuweatherwaterswimmingscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News