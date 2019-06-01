accuweather

Jupiter, the Milky Way and other things to see in the sky in June 2019

Look to the sky this month -- there's a lot going on! Here's a look at what to expect from AccuWeather:

  • June will be one of the best times to see Jupiter in the night sky. The gas giant will reach opposition on June 10, and you might be able to see the planet's signature red spot or its largest moons through a telescope.
  • June 21 marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. Seasons change because of Earth's tilt on its axis as it orbits the sun.
  • Try to catch a glimpse of the Milky Way. Head to a dark area on a clear, moonless night. The Milky Way will look like a fuzzy, faint stream of milk across the night sky.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweatherstarspace
ACCUWEATHER
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Small tornado touches down on Mono Lake island
Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
A half-blood thunder moon is coming on Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News