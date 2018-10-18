HURRICANE MICHAEL

What's next for hurricane-ravaged Tyndall Air Force Base after Hurricane Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Michael damaged hangars housing some of the world's most expensive aircraft, 22 of which were still on base when the storm hit. (AccuWeather)

TYNDALL AFB --
Servicemembers and their families are now able to return to decimated Tyndall Air Force Base to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

Michael made landfall over Tyndall last Wednesday, Oct. 10, with the eye passing directly overhead. The destructive storm left massive and widespread destruction, according to AccuWeather's Jonathan Petramala, the first reporter to fly over the damaged base after the storm passed.

Petramala noted severe damage to living quarters and hangars that housed some of the world's most expensive fighter aircraft, 22 of which were still on base when the storm hit. The Air Force said the planes, which are each worth at least $300 million, were undergoing repairs and couldn't be relocated before the fast-moving storm hit.

Though much of the base was destroyed, Sen. Bill Nelson said earlier this week that it will be rebuilt.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
EMBED More News Videos

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California is sending two U.S. Air Force Cargo planes to Florida after Tyndall Air Force Base suffered "widespread catastrophic damage", according to a base official.



Nelson visited the military base just days after Michael tore across the Panhandle. The Florida Democrat said that older buildings on the base were demolished, while newer structures are in need of substantial repair.

After Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida in 1992 an air force base in Homestead was closed due to substantial damage. But Nelson, who sits on the Senate Armed Forces Committee, said that fears that Tyndall will close are in his opinion "unfounded." He said that Tyndall is in a strategic location for its training missions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane michaelu.s. & worldfloridastorm damagewind damagehurricane
HURRICANE MICHAEL
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Hurricane Michael forces Central Valley native to evacuate
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Strong winds cause damage in Madera County, preparing for more
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
More Weather
Top Stories
COOL PHOTO: Space satellite fuel tank falls back into atmosphere, found in Hanford orchard
Two Orosi men arrested for hanging dogs and beating them to death
Suspect in early morning officer-involved shooting identified
Former Fresno priest on list of clergymen accused of molesting children
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
Fresno man safe after being carjacked and kidnapped
Millions across CA participate in Great California Shakeout Drill
Fire officials investigate West Central Fresno fire that leaves family without home
Show More
FAMILY FOUND: Woman ditches 2-year-old at stranger's door
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today
More News