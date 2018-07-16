WILDFIRE

Wildfire smoke makes air quality bad across the Valley

As the fire continues to rage in the Sierra National Forest, air district officials are warning Valley residents to limit their outdoor activity. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As fire crews work to get a handle on the Ferguson Fire raging in the Sierra National Forest, the impacts can be felt as far as the Valley floor.

Jamie Holt with the San Joaquin Valley Air District says air quality improves as we get into the evening hours, but it still lingers near unhealthy for sensitive groups. She says, "If you can see smoke if you can smell smoke, you are breathing smoke. So you need to do everything you can to get out of it or stay away from it.

Risks include respiratory problems like asthma, COPD, and Emphysema.

Time-lapse video from #ABC30Insider Andrew Lehto shows thick smoke billowing from the fire lines. Over the last 72 hours, smoke has blanketed Fresno and Madera counties adding particulate matter to the already bad air quality.

Holt says, "We ask folks not to exert themselves. Try to keep their heart rate low. Try to not be out for too long if you can avoid it and stay hydrated and get inside as soon as you can."

She adds air conditioning filters particulate matter, so going to the movies or mall serve as a good alternative.
