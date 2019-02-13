WIND DAMAGE

Wind gusts cause tree to snap, damaging school's roof in Sanger

The tree had apparently come down on a large section of the roof of the Main Building at Washington Academic Middle School.

One building at a school in Sanger is in need of some repair following winds gusts overnight that snapped off part of a tree damaging the roof.

Officers were called out to the area of 10th and P Street shortly after 12:30 Wednesday morning for a report of a loud noise.

That's when they discovered the tree had apparently come down on a large section of the roof of the Main Building at Washington Academic Middle School.



Security and school officials were out at the school overnight assessing the damage and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of the building.

There's no word if this will affect school for students in any way today.
