WEATHER

Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year

EMBED </>More Videos

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of daylight. (Accuweather)

The 2018 winter solstice is at 5:23 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, marking the official start of the astronomical winter and the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, that day is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

The 23.5-degree tilt in Earth's axis of rotation creates a rise and fall appearance of the sun over the course of a year. During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its farthest distance from the sun, bringing less light and colder temperatures.

RELATED: What is hygge? How the Danish lifestyle concept became a trend

The tilt of the Earth - not our distance from the sun - is what causes winter and summer. In fact, Earth is closer to the sun during winter than it is in summer months. Watch the video above to learn more.

This year, the solstice will be particularly special because it is also a cold moon (the full moon in December). On top of that, there will be a meteor shower, but viewing will not be ideal due to the full moon, according to AccuWeather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterwinter weather
WEATHER
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Tornado sweeps through small community outside Seattle
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Valley man talks about blowing the whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Authorities call for changes to sanctuary state law after Tulare County rampage
Two teens arrested for kidnapping man, stealing his car in Dinuba
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Yosemite's ski area, formerly known as Badger Pass, opens early
Fresno Police hunt suspects in series of store break-ins
Show More
President Trump tells House GOP he won't sign Senate bill to avoid government shutdown
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
25-year-old man shot and killed in Armona
Escapee found in hot tub at senior center
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
More News