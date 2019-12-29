Weather

Winter weather advisory issued along I-5 for Sunday night and Monday

Holiday travelers making their way between the Central Valley and southern California could face a challenging journey.

A winter weather advisory has been issued along the Grapevine/I-5 from 10 p.m. Sunday until 4 in the afternoon on Monday, due to an incoming storm that is expected to bring some rain and snow to southern California.



Many travelers are still reeling from last week's storm which prompted numerous freeway closures, leaving drivers stranded in the extreme weather for hours.

The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass, both major thoroughfares, were closed due to snow and dangerous icy conditions.

RELATED: Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California

However, the new system moving in Sunday is expected to be less severe, but snow expected to fall late Sunday night and Monday morning could cause delays.

The National Weather Service is warning of potentially dangerous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles due to windy conditions.



As of Sunday afternoon, the storm is expected to stay closer to the coastline, but an impact on holiday travel through the mountains is still possible.

Melissa Morales and her mother were visiting from Florida and they say they were surprised by the bout of winter weather. Now they're hoping their plans to travel back on Tuesday aren't hampered by the new storm.

"I like snow but it's more fun for playing in or something, not really driving," Morales said.
