Winter wellness for your pets

Here's how to keep your pets safe and healthy in winter weather. (AccuWeather)

Winter can be a harsh time for your pets. Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to keep them healthy and safe.

1. Have your pet examined by a vet, as cold weather can worsen conditions like arthritis.

2. Increase your pet's calorie intake during winter months, as they burn more calories to keep warm in cold weather.

3. Cold weather can damage your dog's paws, so inspect them to see if are cracked or bleeding.

4. Clean up any automotive leaks thoroughly, as antifreeze is tasty but poisonous to dogs.

5.It is recommended to keep your pets indoors. If you can't, make sure that your pet has a well-insulated, dry shelter from wind and access to fresh water.
