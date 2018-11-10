WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporters covering the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California were forced to flee as a firenado formed in front of them late Friday. The firenado formed in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway. (Karen Foshay/KCET via Storyful)

MALIBU, California --
Reporters covering the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California were forced to flee as a firenado formed in front of them late Friday.

Karen Foshay shot footage of the firenado -- which she described as a "fire hurricane" -- writing on Instagram that it was "one of the most terrifying events I have experienced."

Foshay said the firenado formed in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway.

"Let's get out of here," somebody can be heard saying in the video as the crew begins to retreat.

Officials said 109 square miles had burned north and east of Los Angeles, including in Malibu, home to many Hollywood stars.

More than 250,000 people were ordered to evacuate as the Woolsey and nearby Hill fires raged. Officials say at least 150 homes have been destroyed, though that number is expected to surge as firefighters search through cities including Thousand Oaks and Malibu.

SEE ALSO: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
EMBED More News Videos

Because intense wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherWoolsey Firefirebrush firewildfiresouthern californiahighway 1californiaMalibuLos Angeles County
Related
Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
WOOLSEY FIRE
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Derrickson lose homes in SoCal wildfire
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
October's low rainfall increases concern for California farmers
More Weather
Top Stories
Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
California Firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper in Arizona
Madera's Poythress concedes state senate seat to Caballero
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Show More
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Porterville native who relocated to Northern California loses everything in Camp Fire
PG&E says it had problem near starting point of Camp Fire
Local fire crews help out at Northern California wildfire while smoke impacts Central Valley
Tulare Co. deputies looking for "vicious" dog stolen from Visalia Animal Care Center
More News