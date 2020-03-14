Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 24-hour grocery chain stores adjusting times amid COVID-19 outbreak

Some 24-hour grocery chains around the nation are adjusting their times due to cleaning and restocking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Wegmans, Kroger and Publix have announced decisions to make time adjustments to their stores.

The Rochester-based Wegmans chain, which has 101 stores in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions, says they are changing their hours "to better serve their customers and communities."

Wegmans released their temporary store hours:
- All New York State stores (excluding Brooklyn) and Erie, Pennsylvania: 6 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- New England, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania (excluding Erie), North Carolina stores: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

- Maryland stores: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Brooklyn: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Kroger, the Cincinnati-based grocer, says some of its subsidiaries - Harris Teeter, QFC and Fred Meyer -- are making the decision based on "local circumstances," according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Also, Publix, which serves throughout the Southeastern United States, will adjust store and pharmacy hours company-wide to close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpublixwegmanscoronavirusgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News