Weldon Elementary marches in Old Town Clovis for Red Ribbon week

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Weldon Elementary students marched through Old Town Clovis Wednesday morning to kick off the annual Red ribbon Parade.

They were joined by Sierra Vista Elementary cheerleaders, the Clovis High marching band, the Clovis Transit Trolley and local law enforcement officers.

"The red ribbon parade at Weldon started in 1999 when we were named a national drug-free school," Principal of Weldon Elementary School Ray Lozano says.

Clovis Unified is using National Red Ribbon Week to educate students about the dangers of drug use.

Lozano says the parade is a meaningful tradition in more ways than one.

"It's important for our kids to feel that the way they act, the way they carry themselves, is supported and appreciated by the Clovis community."

The parade is one of several Red Ribbon Week activities for the district.

Administrators say they want to make the most of this opportunity to arm students with knowledge, in hopes of keeping them away from drugs.