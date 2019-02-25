FIRE

'We'll pick up the pieces and go from there:' Building owner reacts after fire erupts in Madera

Flames and smoke billowing out of the building on Yosemite Avenue could be seen for miles.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was just after 3 p.m. when CalFire was called to the downtown Madera mini-mall.

At one point more than 50 firefighters, from Merced to Fresno, attacked the flames

"This building was built in the 1800's it was non-sprinklered and it was just over 35,000 square feet," said Division Chief Jeremy Rahn.

Most of the building collapsed.

"This is the backbone of who we are so I'm devastated that this happened," said Mayor Any Medellin.

The fire errupted as people were shopping inside, remarkably no injuries were reported.

"It was a mini-mall with a number of small businesses in there with patrons and business owners inside there," Medellin said.

susan savage/building owner
"It's heartbreaking," building owner Susan Savage says it's been in her family for 3 generations

"A lot of love has gone into it. so we're back to square one. We'll pick up the pieces and go from there," she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
