Police find burned body inside structure in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking into what led up to someone's death in west central Fresno.Officers responded to the scene of a structure fire shortly before 11 am Saturday when they found a body burned up inside the makeshift structure.Both arson and homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate. At this time, they're not sure how the fire started."We don't know if this is an accidental death, if something happened naturally and then was consumed by fire, so we are treating it as suspicious," says Ron Hughes with the Fresno Police Department.There is no victim description available at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.