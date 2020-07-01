Debris pile catches fire at west central Fresno construction company

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what caused a pile of debris to catch fire in west central Fresno on Tuesday night.
The blaze was first reported just before 11:30 pm at Belmont and Marks.
Flames could be seen for miles as trash and debris burned at a construction company.
A caretaker who lives on the property told Action News he noticed the fire because his dogs started barking.
No firefighters were hurt battling the flames.
