FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west central Fresno.

Just before 5 Saturday morning, officers responded to Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue for a car down an embankment.

When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed.

One of the cars rolled down the embankment and hit a tree.

The other car went through a fence and into a field.

At least one person is confirmed dead at this time.