Couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno, deputies says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two people killed in a crash over the weekend in west central Fresno have been identified as a couple.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 20-year-old Mariano Cruz and 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio, both from Mendota.

Deputies say the two were dating.

The crash happened on Saturday in the area of Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue.

Deputies say 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence when he changed lanes and collided with Cruz's car.

Both cars went down an embankment and Cruz's car also hit a tree, killing both him and his girlfriend.

Officers say Cruz was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

Roebuck was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Roebuck was able to post bond and was released from jail. He is set to appear in court November 8.

