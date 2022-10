Man in custody after DUI hit and run crash in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after a hit and run crash into a power pole in west central Fresno.

It happened after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Marks Avenue and Princeton Avenue.

Police say the driver ran into the power pole and part of a fence, then ran off.

He was found moments later and arrested for drunk driving.

Officers say he suffered minor injuries in the crash.