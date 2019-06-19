West Central Fresno home lost in two-alarm fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters contained a two-alarm blaze that engulfed a home in West Central Fresno near Dakota and Polk.Fire officials say two people were inside with their pets, however, they all made it out safely.The home was in the process of being remodeled. Building materials on the roof quickly burned up.Officials say the house is a total loss.Fire investigators say this is the eighteenth structure fire they've had in 18 days.