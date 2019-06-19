house fire

West Central Fresno home lost in two-alarm fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters contained a two-alarm blaze that engulfed a home in West Central Fresno near Dakota and Polk.

Fire officials say two people were inside with their pets, however, they all made it out safely.

The home was in the process of being remodeled. Building materials on the roof quickly burned up.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

Fire investigators say this is the eighteenth structure fire they've had in 18 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralhouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Woman loses fence to fire, firefighters step up to help
Fire damages home, man and his dog displaced
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News