37-year-old man shot and killed at hotel in west central Fresno, police say

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed at a hotel in west central Fresno Saturday morning.

Fresno police say it happened around 10 AM at the Sierra Inn near Parkway Dr. and Dennett Ave.

Police say an argument turned into gunfire being exchanged between multiple people.

The victim was shot in the chest area. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

There is no suspect information at this time but police believe there are multiple suspects.

The victim's identity has not been released.
