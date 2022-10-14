Charges filed against alleged shooter at motorcycle club meet up in Fresno that left 1 dead

Officers said they identified Antoine Caradine, 33, as the suspect responsible for the shooting and took him into custody Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man suspected as responsible for a shooting at a motorcycle club meet up that turned deadly in west central Fresno on October 1 has been charged.

Officers identified Antoine Caradine, 33, as the suspect responsible for the shooting and took him into custody Sunday in Roseville.

He was booked at the Placer County Jail for murder charges.

The shooting happened at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on 2019 West McKinley Avenue, leaving 31-year-old Darnell Johnson dead and two other unidentified men in their 40s hospitalized.

Officers had responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. that Saturday where they found one 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

The two other men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds and it was discovered that they were victims of the same shooting.

Johnson later died at the hospital. The other man was listed in stable condition and treated for his injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

