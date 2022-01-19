Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Fresno police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in west central Fresno Monday evening.

Fresno police say it all started around 5 pm when Pablo Estrada broke into a house on Hunter & Dante Avenues. His former partner and nine-year-old daughter were inside the home.

Estrada would not come out of the house and police learned he was wanted on multiple domestic violence-related charges.

Police were eventually able to arrest Estrada and did a search warrant.

The woman and child were not injured.

The standoff lasted between three and four hours.
