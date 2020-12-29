Man shot in the face in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in west Central Fresno.Deputies received a call of shots fired around 1 am at Lafayette near Dennett.They arrived to find a blood trail from a car to a house.Moments later, they received another call from a person near the home saying a man shot in the face was asking for help.Deputies went to the location, but the man had already left.He was found a short distance away at Olive and Pleasant. They say the victim is not cooperating in the investigation."When he knew the sheriff's office was coming to help, he fled," says Fresno County Sheriff Edward Mayo. "So we're trying to figure out why he did that exactly, and that may have led to why he wasn't talking to us here when we made contact with him."The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.Deputies have not yet provided a suspect description or motive for the attack.