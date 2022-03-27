Woman stabbed in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in west central Fresno that sent one woman to the hospital.It happened around 10:30 Saturday night.Police were on the scene of an unrelated disturbance in the area of Shields and Valentine when they were informed of a stabbing victim.Officers say the victim is a woman in her 20's and that she was taken to the hospital by a family member.They say she was stabbed in the upper body but is expected to be okay.But officers are still searching for the armed suspect who got away.Police say they're still working to figure out a motive for the stabbing and if the suspect and victim knew each other.Officers are speaking with several witnesses who were in the area at the time.Anyone else who may have seen something is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.