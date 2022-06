FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was stabbed multiple times in west central Fresno Thursday evening.Fresno police say it happened on Olive between Huges and Crystal around 6:30 pm.Authorities say there was some sort of altercation that led to a man in his 50's being stabbed.The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.Police detained two people who they believe were involved.