Woman stabbed outside gas station in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being stabbed in west central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 1:30 PM near Belmont Dr. and N. Parkway Ave. when there was some sort of argument between a man and woman.

The argument happened outside a Valero gas station. Police say during the argument, the man stabbed the woman multiple times.

While the suspect left the area, the department's helicopter was able to lead them to the suspect and he was arrested.

A passerby noticed the woman and picked her up, taking her to a nearby hotel for safety. She was then taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Authorities are still looking into what led to the argument and if there is any relationship between the two.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Tulare firefighters run miles to help end child sex trafficking
Firefighters battle large debris fire in southeast Fresno
Man found dead in car in Tulare County, deputies say
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
International Women's Day: Celebrate women of history
Show More
Police search field in Bakersfield for missing boys
Teen arrested for allegedly attacking woman with knife
Coalinga completes first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic
Organizers say they have the signatures for recall vote of Newsom
Teenager shot in the leg in central Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News